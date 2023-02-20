Folk star Eliza Carthy MBE teaching students at Whitby's Fyling Hall School

Fyling Hall students out for a ride on a sunny winter's day.

Eliza is probably the biggest star of UK folk music and, between her tour dates, including the recent sold-out show at the Barbican, she is inspiring the young musicians.

Aside from curriculum lessons, it’s a wonderful opportunity for insider’s knowledge and industry tips!

Creativity in Action – Performing Arts

Fyling Hall students horse-riding in the snow.

Students at Fyling Hall School enjoyed a series of careers lectures.

Speakers included post-production visual effects professional, Ellie Risdon, who recently completed work on The Crown and Sandman, former head-girl Ailsa Legg, the sound technician and seamstress on a large national tour, and recent acting graduate, Conner Asprey, who spoke of the ups and downs at the start of a career.

Drama students take practical-based qualifications (Rock School Creative and Performing Arts, CAPA , at Level 1, 2 or 3).

Last year, all students received the highest possible grades – distinction or distinction*.

Year 9 rehearsing for a performance.

The school is looking forward to the Year 9 final showcase and Year 10/11 scripted performance evening.

International Connections

Fyling Hall students took part in an international exchange.

Pupils from Chengdu, China, performed a piece of Sichuan Opera and demonstrated traditional mask painting, and Fyling Hall pupils performed melodrama.

Year 7 enjoying their practical drama lessons.

Everyone shared ideas about their theatrical heritage.

Fyling Hall Stables

Many students are now opting for horse-riding, for one of their sports lessons each week.

The on-site stables and eight horses and ponies make this possible.

Year 13 students Emie and Charlie performing an extract from Frozen, by Bryony Lavery

Experienced stable manager and instructor, Coleen McQue, has managed yards of more than 90 horses and even worked for the Saudi Royal family, meaning lessons encompass riding and all-round equestrian studies.

One of the alumni, following his dream of an equestrian career, recently began work at the world-renowned Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Sixth Form In Focus

Fyling Hall Sixth Form evening on February 28, is for any year 11 or 10 students – whether they will attend the school or not.

Deciding what to do after GCSEs can be difficult, so talks will take you through the choices and choosing the right post-16 option.