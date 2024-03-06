Fourteen Whitby and Scarborough primary schools to get lightning-fast broadband

Some school wills see speeds up to 500 times faster than they are now

BT has secured a new contract to connect more than 100 hard-to-reach primary schools in Yorkshire and the Humber with gigabit broadband – as part of the UK Government’s ‘Project Gigabit’ programme that will transform the learning experience for pupils.

Under the multi-million-pound Schools Gigabit Connectivity Project, joint funded by the Department for Education (DfE) and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, BT will connect over 650 schools with ‘lightning fast’ broadband connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 117 schools in Yorkshire and the Humber are set to benefit from the new project including 10 sites in Whitby and four in Scarborough.

The schools are located in both rural and urban settings that are difficult to reach under commercial broadband roll out schemes.

BT, working closely with infrastructure supplier Openreach, will deliver a huge digital boost, with schools reaping the benefits of full fibre broadband capable of delivering in excess of 1,000 megabits per second.

In some cases, schools in the most isolated areas will see speeds up to 500 times faster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils will be able to use the internet with no interruptions, even if multiple classes are using it at the same time.

They will benefit from being able to link up with others anywhere in the world to learn from one another, with access to an ever-growing library of online tools designed to make lessons more fun and engaging.

The schools will also be able to embrace efficiencies through modern ways of working - generating cost savings and reducing workload for frontline professionals.

The rollout has been made possible through UK Government investment, which will cover the costs of connecting rural schools not likely to be connected by commercial rollout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashish Gupta, Managing Director, Corporate and Public Sector at BT, said: “This project marks a milestone moment for hundreds of schools across England, and we're proud to play such a central role in making it happen.

“Access to high speed, reliable broadband is vital in the modern world and underpins so much of our daily lives. Nowhere is this more important than education.

"This investment will transform the learning experience for thousands of pupils, opening up opportunities for interactive lessons, collaborative projects with other schools and pupils anywhere in the world, as well access to an expanding online library of educational content and video.

“Working with Openreach, we will be connecting the schools with lightning-fast broadband in phases over the next two years, with an ambition to complete delivery by Dec 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools Minister, Baroness Barran said: “High speed, reliable internet is key to making sure schools can offer the best possible education for pupils, which is why we’ve committed to getting all schools access to gigabit capable connectivity.”

Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said: “Today’s classrooms have been transformed by the internet, with children able to access an endless library of incredible resources to boost their learning.