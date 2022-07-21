Free crafts, fancy dress and story sessions arrive at Scarborough's Brunswick for 'Our Summer of Stories'

The new unit at the Brunswick will be open from this weekend until September.

Our Stories: Whitby, Scarborough and Filey will launch its 'Our Summer of Stories' unit at the Brunswick Shopping Centre as part of the National Literacy Trust's Connecting Stories project on Saturday July 23.

Residents are invited to head down to the new space over the holidays for book swapping, fancy dress, story time sessions and craft activities.

Later in the summer, a special 'Wizarding Wednesday' session will take place, where visitors will be able to live out their Harry Potter fantasies by making wands, potions, and glow-in-the-dark art with The Curious Theme Factory.

The 'Our Summer of Stories' schedule.

Helen Williams, Hub Manager for Our Stories NYC, said: "Research has shown us how important reading for pleasure is for the mental well-being of children and young people.

"Our Summer of Stories is our way of supporting children's literary development over the summer in a fun and accessible way."

The scheme will kick off with a launch event on Saturday with face painting, fancy dress, free books, storytelling, and a fossils and craft session with the Scarborough Museums Trust. All activities and events are free.

Children aged between four and 11 can also take part in the North Yorkshire County Libraries' Summer Reading Challenge where youngsters can claim a special prize at Scarborough Library by joining the library and borrowing six books during the summer holidays.

This year's theme is Gadgeteers and involves getting creative with science and inventions.

There are freebies along the reading journey, including stickers, collectable wristbands, certificates, and medals.

Visitors can also win tickets for day trips across the North Yorkshire coast by entering the 'Our Stories' fancy dress photo competition.

Cllr Greg White, North Yorkshire County Council's executive member for libraries, said: "We're delighted to be working alongside the National Literacy Trust to encourage children's love of reading and raise literacy levels. Reading for pleasure is free to all in libraries and helps with every aspect of life, so join up today!"

Further events and activities will be announced throughout the summer via the Our Stories NYC Facebook page.