Free self-paced computer courses now delivered at East Riding libraries or from home via a computer

The Learn my Way platform at libraries and online gives people access to 30-plus courses.

Learn My Way has more than 30 free courses that include using a touchscreen, using email, creating spreadsheets, and how to keep personal data safe. Participants can also learn how to become a Digital Champion.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Learn My Way is just one of the many things that Libraries and Customer Services do to promote digital skills to our residents. I hope that anybody who chooses to do these online courses will develop their digital skills, which are such a key part of modern life.”