Free self-paced computer courses now delivered at East Riding libraries or from home via a computer

East Riding residents can benefit from free self-paced computer courses using the free public access computers in libraries or by using their own device from home or on the go.

By Phil Hutchinson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:37 am
The Learn my Way platform at libraries and online gives people access to 30-plus courses.
Learn My Way has more than 30 free courses that include using a touchscreen, using email, creating spreadsheets, and how to keep personal data safe. Participants can also learn how to become a Digital Champion.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Learn My Way is just one of the many things that Libraries and Customer Services do to promote digital skills to our residents. I hope that anybody who chooses to do these online courses will develop their digital skills, which are such a key part of modern life.”

The platform can be found at www.learnmyway.com/ and when registering just type in and select your local library as your centre.

