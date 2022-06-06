Free self-paced computer courses now delivered at East Riding libraries or from home via a computer

Learn My Way has more than 30 free courses that include using a touchscreen, using email, creating spreadsheets, and how to keep personal data safe. Participants can also learn how to become a Digital Champion.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Learn My Way is just one of the many things that Libraries and Customer Services do to promote digital skills to our residents. I hope that anybody who chooses to do these online courses will develop their digital skills, which are such a key part of modern life.”
The platform can be found at www.learnmyway.com/ and when registering just type in and select your local library as your centre.