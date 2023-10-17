Fyling Hall School near Whitby hosts all-day STEM challenge for area's students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teams of year six pupils from different schools in the Whitby and Scarborough area spent the day at Fyling Hall School putting their science, technology, maths and engineering skills to the test.

Teams of four competed in a number of challenges throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fyling Hall’s aim in hosting this event was to build a love of STEM, develop team-work, and give pupils hands-on experience in the science and computer science labs.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fyling Hall School STEM ambassadors.

The competition brought schools together and Fylingdales C of E Primary School were awarded the prize for their fantastic work.

Activities included:

Computer Science – cryptography and attempting to land a lunar module

Physics and Chemistry - designing, building and testing a parachute to protect an egg launched from a height

Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School team hard at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biology - investigating natural selection, being a bird picking the best insects and meeting Fyling Hall’s pet stick insects during the break

Engineering – building a tower, but only from potatoes, and a-foil boat to carry the most mass possible.

Pupil Zara Billson-Hodges said: “It was one of the best days of my life because I love Science and Maths.”

Specialist senior school science teachers worked with the primary pupils.

Competition winners Fylingdales School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each group was expertly supported by Fyling Hall’s STEM Ambassadors, years 12 and 13 A-level students, who shared their love of STEM subjects with the younger children.

Fyling Hall provided the winning team with four portable hand-held microscopes for use in the class and outside, a Molymod chemistry kit to build different chemicals and understand how they are bonded together and a physics kit containing mini-physics experiments.

All participants enjoyed themselves immensely, were challenged, learnt some new skills and showed amazing teamwork.

Fyling Hall’s science department is currently working on the Eco-Schools Initiative to become a Green Flag school and has developed an eco garden and outdoor classroom.