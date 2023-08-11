Fyling Hall School, near Whitby, to host primary schools' STEM challenge

The event, on October 11, is for year six pupils and each school can enter up to two teams – a maximum of eight pupils.

The event will run from 9.30am to 2.45pm and each team will be presented with an engineering problem to solve.

Specialist senior school science teachers will be running the event.

Physics fun at Fyling Hall School.

The teams will be judges on teamwork, design, and function and the winning team will have the chance to take back new science equipment for their school.

Contact Leila Aldous, Head of Science at Fyling Hall School on l.al[email protected] to register a team, or for more information.