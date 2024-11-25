Fylingdale C of E Primary School in Whitby launches new Beach School initiative which sees pupils taught outdoors
The Beach School initiative sees one class receive lessons at the beach each week, learning about an array of topics, from rock pools to coastal erosion to beach safety.
The sessions are led by the children and their interests, and aim to be a holistic approach to learning.
Emilie Dunn, a teacher at Fylingdales School, said the children’s reaction to the Beach School – which was launched following the October half term – has been “really positive; they’re absolutely loving it.
“They have got the best curiosity [and are] asking questions that you might not expect them to ask about,” she said.
Emilie added that the Beach School sessions are promoting independence and is allowing the pupils to “take the reins of their own education.”
