The primary school reached out to reading charity Bookmark as some of their in-person volunteers are relocating and they need more people to get involved to support their children.

Volunteers deliver in person or online reading sessions.

Bookmark pays for their DBS checks, the volunteers are interviewed and thoroughly trained – and last year more than 40,000 reading sessions were delivered across the UK.

Youngsters enjoying books at Fylingdales School.

The school said: “We have really found the Bookmark Reading sessions to help our pupils who need a bit more support with their reading to really make a difference.

"The sessions involve reading and some games and have really boosted children’s confidence as well as helping them to discover the joy of reading.

"With some of our volunteers moving away, we really need some new volunteers to join Bookmark and come and support us.”