Scarborough's George Pindar School as students collect their GCSE results.

Students were celebrating with "smiles all round" at George Pindar School as they collected their results.

Lesley Welsh, Principal of George Pindar School, said: "We’re incredibly proud of our students and everything that they have achieved and they’ve got the grades they absolutely deserve after surviving 18 months through a pandemic."

Top grades in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland (7/As and above) rose to 28.9 per cent from 26.2 per cent last year, while grades 4/Cs and above rose to 77.1 per cent up from 76.3 per cent.

George Pindar School students celebrate collecting their GCSE results. (Photo: George Pindar School)

GCSE students have received another set of record grades with exams cancelled and teacher assessed grades used instead.

"Our results have improved, which we are delighted about, but they are absolutely a validation of how hard these students have worked," Ms Welsh said.

George Pindar School declined to reveal a breakdown of their GCSE results.

Principal Welsh said: "The students have worked so very, very hard during the first and second lockdowns.

"I think there’s a bit of a misconception that they haven’t sat exams as such - they’ve had so many assessments."

Ms Welsh said that students were "absolutely made up" when they received their GCSE results this morning and that the school has had "some really phenomenal results".

"We could not be more proud of these students because it has been 18 months for them like no other," Principal Welsh said. "Despite all the challenges they have faced they have absolutely worked their socks off and they’ve had the recognition for that today.

"Being a principal is such a privilege, and I cannot speak highly enough of every single member of our school community, results like these come about through everyone pulling in the same direction.