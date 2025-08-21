GCSE results: Headlands School in Bridlington celebrates 'outstanding student successes'
A spokesperson for Headlands School said: “Throughout Years 10 and 11, 12 and 13 our students have worked incredibly hard. As a result, they have secured some truly amazing A’ level and GCSE results over the last week.
“At GCSE students achieved triple the amount of grade 9’s compared to 2024 and doubled the amount of grade 8’s. This is brilliant!
“Outstanding student successes were secured by many students but of particular note are Nethmy Dissanayake, Tilly Driver and Roman Simpkin who are our “top” performing students. Well done - we are so delighted!
“At A- Level students have all achieved positive destinations with 40% of the cohort moving onto University in September and the rest of the cohort undertaking either apprenticeships or engaged in direct employment.
“We are delighted with the Class of 2025’s results. Good luck to everyone in their “next steps” and we look forward to welcoming students back to our successful Sixth Form.”