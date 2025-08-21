GCSE results: Headlands School in Bridlington celebrates 'outstanding student successes'

Happy Headlands students celebrating their results.

Today (August 21) is GCSE results day, and Headlands School in Bridlington is ‘delighted’ with their students grades.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Headlands School said: “Throughout Years 10 and 11, 12 and 13 our students have worked incredibly hard. As a result, they have secured some truly amazing A’ level and GCSE results over the last week.

“At GCSE students achieved triple the amount of grade 9’s compared to 2024 and doubled the amount of grade 8’s. This is brilliant!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Outstanding student successes were secured by many students but of particular note are Nethmy Dissanayake, Tilly Driver and Roman Simpkin who are our “top” performing students. Well done - we are so delighted!

Long-awaited GCSE results have finally arrived.

“At A- Level students have all achieved positive destinations with 40% of the cohort moving onto University in September and the rest of the cohort undertaking either apprenticeships or engaged in direct employment.

“We are delighted with the Class of 2025’s results. Good luck to everyone in their “next steps” and we look forward to welcoming students back to our successful Sixth Form.”