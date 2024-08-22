GCSEs: 'Amazing results that will open doors' - Lady Lumley's students celebrate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 11 students and staff at Lady Lumley’s School in Pickering are celebrating following “amazing” GCSE results today (Aug 22).

The school welcomed back 152 year 11 students to collect their results, supported by friends and family and staff.

Headteacher Clair Foden said: "There was an amazing atmosphere of achievement and excitement as our Year 11 planned their celebrations and next steps.

"These are amazing results that will open doors to students, next year and beyond.”

Lady Lumley's students Eleanor Fernie, Freya Walker-Allan and Florence Blundell.

The all-important gateway to next steps measures all showed a high attaining and achieving year group, with 78% students gaining a 4+ in English and maths and 62% at grade 5, significantly above national average.

The Head said many students are returning to Lady Lumley’s Sixth Form College and Assistant Headteacher Mr Carter would be delighted to welcome more back to follow the successful GCSE partnership to Advanced Level ([email protected]).”

Mr Fairclogh, Key Stage 4 Leader who worked closely with Year 11, praised their “excellent work ethic, commitment and resilience, especially throughout Year 11.”

Ms Steadman, Year 11 Pastoral Officer and Mayor of Pickering, added: “I couldn’t be prouder of all our students’ achievements and their tireless efforts.”

Lady Lumley's students Oliver and Charlotte Jordan.

Of special note, for gaining the highest grades - Isaac Thompson with an incredible 7 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s, Florence Blundell with 4 at 9, 2 at 8 and 3 at 7, Tia Welford gaining 3 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s.

Isabella Quest, Eli Mallinson and Phillipa Thompson gained 9-7 in all their qualifications while Imogen Moisey-Smith, Leo Foster, Andrew Powell and Erin Woodmansey smashed their results, making significant progress, attainment and achievement.