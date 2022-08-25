GCSEs: Bridlington School students congratulated on great set of results

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teacher Kate Parker-Randall said “We are so very proud of all that our Year 11 students have achieved given the challenges they have faced during their course of study.

"Their commitment to becoming the best they can be and their focus on their next steps coupled with the grit and resilience they have shown are qualities that will serve them well in the future.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of our fabulous staff team and the support of our parents and carers who together have supported our Year 11 students to achieve such great success.

Bridlington School GCSE students.

"We are very much looking forward to celebrating with our Year 11 as they collect their results today.”

All Bridlington School students are moving forward into a range of further education.

Many of students are returning to study as part of our school Sixth Form, while others are moving on to study a wide range of specialist courses at local colleges, these include East Riding College, Scarborough TEC, Bishop Burton and Hull College.

The school wishes them the very best of luck for their future endeavours and believes that its Year 11 students should be very proud of all that they

have achieved throughout their Bridlington School journey.

Mrs Davidson, Head of Sixth Form said: “I would like to congratulate all of Year 11 on their wonderful results this year, they have overcome so much to get where they are today.

"Secondly, I would like to wish a huge warm welcome to those students that are coming to Bridlington School Sixth Form in September.

"We have amazing mentors and subject specialists ready to guide you and help you grow both academically and as a person too.

"We are really looking forward to you being part of our Sixth Form family.”