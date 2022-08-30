GCSEs: Bridlington's Headlands School students secure 'amazing' results after working through extraordinary times

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a “brilliant” 20% increase in the number of students who achieved grades 5-9 this year, in comparison to 2019 when students last sat external examinations.

The number of phenomenal Grade 9 (the equivalent of a grade A** in “old” terms) achieved by Headlands School students was up 13% compared to 2019 and the number of Grades 7-9 and Grade A – A** were up by 50%.

Computer Science and Modern Foreign Languages students achieved at least 2 grades higher than in 2019.

Delight for Headlands School students on GCSE results day

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outstanding student successes were secured by many but of particular note are these top performing students:

Ben Edwards – 4 x Grade 9s, 4 x Grade 8s, x 1 Grade 6 equivalent

Daisy Wynn – 4 x Grade 9s, 4 x Grade 8s and 1 Grade 6

Kiera Farkas – 2 x Grade 9s, 4 x Grade 8s, and 2 x Grade 7s

Headlands School students pick up their GCSE results.

Charlotte Overend – 2 x Grade 9s, 3 x Grade 8s, 3 x Grade 7s and a Grade 6 equivalent

The school said: “We are delighted with the Class of 2022’s results and are looking forward to welcoming many of them back into our very successful 6th Form, whose results this year smashed national averages.”

Year 12 students return to school on Tuesday September 6 at 8.30am.

Very limited places are still available in certain subjects – contact Assistant Head of 6th Form, Mr Cooke at [email protected]

It's a well done on the GCSE results.

A tense moment as Headlands School students find out their fate!

Ben Edwards picks up his results.

A mixture of nerves and excitement for Headlands School students on results day.