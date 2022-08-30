GCSEs: Bridlington's Headlands School students secure 'amazing' results after working through extraordinary times
Students at Bridlington’s Headlands School worked incredibly hard during extraordinarytimes to secured some truly amazing academic GCSE results.
There was a “brilliant” 20% increase in the number of students who achieved grades 5-9 this year, in comparison to 2019 when students last sat external examinations.
The number of phenomenal Grade 9 (the equivalent of a grade A** in “old” terms) achieved by Headlands School students was up 13% compared to 2019 and the number of Grades 7-9 and Grade A – A** were up by 50%.
Computer Science and Modern Foreign Languages students achieved at least 2 grades higher than in 2019.
Outstanding student successes were secured by many but of particular note are these top performing students:
Ben Edwards – 4 x Grade 9s, 4 x Grade 8s, x 1 Grade 6 equivalent
Daisy Wynn – 4 x Grade 9s, 4 x Grade 8s and 1 Grade 6
Kiera Farkas – 2 x Grade 9s, 4 x Grade 8s, and 2 x Grade 7s
Charlotte Overend – 2 x Grade 9s, 3 x Grade 8s, 3 x Grade 7s and a Grade 6 equivalent
The school said: “We are delighted with the Class of 2022’s results and are looking forward to welcoming many of them back into our very successful 6th Form, whose results this year smashed national averages.”
Year 12 students return to school on Tuesday September 6 at 8.30am.
Very limited places are still available in certain subjects – contact Assistant Head of 6th Form, Mr Cooke at [email protected]