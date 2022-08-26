GCSEs: In pictures - Scarborough's St Augustine's students pick up exam results
Students at Scarborough’s St Augustine’s were among the thousands across North Yorkshire collecting their GCSE exam results.
This is the first year since 2019 that GCSE and equivalent examinations have been taken after they were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Students had much to celebrate as students received their results ahead of embarking on the next chapter of their lives.
North Yorkshire County Council’s assistant director for education and skills, Amanda Newbold, said: “Congratulations to all young people and adult learners in North Yorkshire receiving their GCSE and equivalent results today.
“Students, adult learners and teaching staff should be very proud of their achievements today. I would especially like to thank our schools, colleges and adult learning providers for their outstanding commitment and support to this cohort of students during what has been a very difficult time.”
