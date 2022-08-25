GCSEs: Lady Lumley's Head praises fabulous results and students' character

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year group worked with the school’s dedicated staff to prepare themselves for their examinations, despite lockdowns and recurring bouts of Covid.

Headteacher Clair Foden was “full of confidence for this year group – fabulous results and real character, we are delighted for them”.

Lady Lumley’s students have done exceedingly well in the strong (5 and above) and standard (4 and above) pass rates, opening doors to them for Post 16 choices.

Lady Lumley's students get their GCSE exam results.

There is success in so many of the students’ stories – Alex Beeson, Jack Berryman, Amelie Jeffreys, Jonty Mennell, Oliver Owuor and Andrew Prole all gained, alongside other students, the top GCSE grades of 7-9.

Kate Gibbs, Pastoral Officer of Year 11 was delighted.

“What an atmosphere - happy, excited students getting great results,” she said.

Megan Bradshaw, John Felgate, Ellie Morland, Kara Peel, Tom Sleight, Eliza Hammond and Gracie Joy shone for performing at their very best.

Lady Lumley's GCSE students eager to get their results.

Dave Fairclough, Key Stage 4 Leader, recognised the year group’s achievement and said: “Resilient students have earned these fantastic results”.

The achievement of the students will be recognised at a parents’ evening where parents/carers will be thanked for their continued support.

Many Year 11 students will be back in September as they join Lady Lumley’s Sixth Form.

The school added that its Year 13 leavers had achieved some outstanding results with straight A*s at A Level, opening the door to Cambridge University to read Natural Science, for Languages and Engineering.