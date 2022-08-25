Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Domenica Wilkinson said: “We have enjoyed a wonderful morning celebrating with our students as they received their results.

"The atmosphere in the hall has been one of relief and happiness as students processed how incredibly well they have achieved against a backdrop of two

years of disrupted GCSE studies.

"We have forged particularly strong relationships with this cohort through negotiating together the difficult circumstances faced in reaching this point.

"I am very proud not only of our students’ performance, but also of the care and support they have received throughout their time with us - thank you to all members of the Ryedale School community for their unwavering commitment to our students.”