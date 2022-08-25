News you can trust since 1882
GCSEs: Ryedale School 'atmosphere one of relief and happiness'

Leading secondary school, Ryedale School in Nawton, celebrated with the Ryedale Year 11students as they received confirmation of their excellent achievements in their GCSE exams.

By Duncan Atkins
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:37 pm

Headteacher Domenica Wilkinson said: “We have enjoyed a wonderful morning celebrating with our students as they received their results.

"The atmosphere in the hall has been one of relief and happiness as students processed how incredibly well they have achieved against a backdrop of two

years of disrupted GCSE studies.

"We have forged particularly strong relationships with this cohort through negotiating together the difficult circumstances faced in reaching this point.

"I am very proud not only of our students’ performance, but also of the care and support they have received throughout their time with us - thank you to all members of the Ryedale School community for their unwavering commitment to our students.”

School figures showed grades 5 – 9 inc Eng + Ma: 65%; grades 4-9 inc Eng + Ma: 78%.

