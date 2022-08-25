GCSEs: Ryedale School 'atmosphere one of relief and happiness'
Leading secondary school, Ryedale School in Nawton, celebrated with the Ryedale Year 11students as they received confirmation of their excellent achievements in their GCSE exams.
Headteacher Domenica Wilkinson said: “We have enjoyed a wonderful morning celebrating with our students as they received their results.
"The atmosphere in the hall has been one of relief and happiness as students processed how incredibly well they have achieved against a backdrop of two
years of disrupted GCSE studies.
Most Popular
-
1
GCSEs: Scarborough's Pindar School students achieve best results since joining Hope Sentamu Learning Trust
-
2
GCSEs: Scarborough's Scalby School 'immensely proud' of students on results day
-
3
GCSEs: Whitby’s Caedmon College and Eskdale School heads pay tribute to students on results day
-
4
GCSEs: Scarborough College results 'something we hoped for but could not have imagined'
-
5
GCSEs: Scarborough's Graham School delighted with results after unprecedented disruption
"We have forged particularly strong relationships with this cohort through negotiating together the difficult circumstances faced in reaching this point.
"I am very proud not only of our students’ performance, but also of the care and support they have received throughout their time with us - thank you to all members of the Ryedale School community for their unwavering commitment to our students.”
School figures showed grades 5 – 9 inc Eng + Ma: 65%; grades 4-9 inc Eng + Ma: 78%.