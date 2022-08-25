GCSEs: Scarborough College results 'something we hoped for but could not have imagined'

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While almost half (49%) all grades awarded were grades A* and A (9-7), 20% of all grades awarded were 9s.

The overall pass rate was 96%.

Students, their parents and staff came together to find out GCSE results after the first formal examinations in two years.

Scarborough College students celebrate their GCSE results.

Having started their GCSEs during Covid, many of the students and parents can still remember how education was disturbed by online learning, social distancing and spells of isolation.

There were plenty of wonderful individual results to celebrate such as Sienna Watts, Elliott Burnley, Ingrid Yeung, Lucia Peters and Jacob Taylor Burks.

The college wanted to give special mentions to Harry Cammish with a phenomenal string of 11 Grades 9s and Tamara Jacobs who achieved straight 9s.

Sarah Grice, Assistant Head (Academic), said: “Across the board, from the arts to the sciences, the languages to the humanities, and within the essential core of maths and English, there are some superb achievements.

"Behind the statistics there are many individual achievements to celebrate, at every level and within every subject.

"The value added scores provide further testament to the determination of students and the commitment of their teachers.”

Head of Middle Tier, Phil Wilson, who will be taking on a new role within the college, was delighted with the GCSE results, especially as the students had to adapt to online learning during the pandemic.

"I also want to praise the efforts of colleagues who worked hard to keep learning on track during challenging times,” he said.

"These fantastic results are a great way to bring to a close my 15 years as Head of Middle Tier; I thank all the students for helping me end on a definite high.”

Guy Emmett, Headmaster at Scarborough College, congratulated students, their families and staff and said: “Looking back at how GCSEs started, the 2022 cohort, with the support of their teachers, have achieved something we hoped for but could not imagine.

"To surpass last year’s excellent results has left us all feeling incredibly proud.

"The students’ determination to succeed has never wavered and they will be forever remembered, not only as students who achieved outstanding results, but also as students who have shown great character under the most trying of circumstances.”