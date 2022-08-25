GCSEs: Scarborough's Graham School delighted with results after unprecedented disruption

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal Emma Robins said: “Our students have experienced unprecedented disruption to their education and have shown true resilience and determination throughout.

"We are proud of their achievements and wish them all well as they progress to the next stage of their journey through life.

“There have been unusual and challenging circumstances for us all in the past two or three years and we are congratulating everyone on their achievements.

It's big cheers today for Graham School GCSE students.

"As a school we are very proud of the resilience and teamwork shown by our students.

“We have seen an incremental improvement from 2019 which is very pleasing.

"A big thank you as well to the teachers and other staff who supported our students throughout the last two years.