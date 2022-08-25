GCSEs: Scarborough's Graham School delighted with results after unprecedented disruption
The team at Scarborough’s Graham School say they are delighted with the results their students have achieved this year in this first set of external exams since 2019.
Principal Emma Robins said: “Our students have experienced unprecedented disruption to their education and have shown true resilience and determination throughout.
"We are proud of their achievements and wish them all well as they progress to the next stage of their journey through life.
“There have been unusual and challenging circumstances for us all in the past two or three years and we are congratulating everyone on their achievements.
Most Popular
-
1
GCSEs: Scarborough's Pindar School students achieve best results since joining Hope Sentamu Learning Trust
-
2
GCSEs: Scarborough's Scalby School 'immensely proud' of students on results day
-
3
GCSEs: Whitby’s Caedmon College and Eskdale School heads pay tribute to students on results day
-
4
GCSEs: Scarborough College results 'something we hoped for but could not have imagined'
-
5
GCSEs: Scarborough's Graham School delighted with results after unprecedented disruption
"As a school we are very proud of the resilience and teamwork shown by our students.
“We have seen an incremental improvement from 2019 which is very pleasing.
"A big thank you as well to the teachers and other staff who supported our students throughout the last two years.
"Working closely together and supporting one another has been central to our progress.”