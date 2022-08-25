GCSEs: Scarborough's Pindar School students achieve best results since joining Hope Sentamu Learning Trust
Students at Scarborough’s George Pindar School are celebrating after achieving their best results since joining the Hope Sentamu Learning Trust and since the launch of new-style GCSEs in 2017.
A total of 63% of students achieved the milestone of grade 4+ in English and Maths with an impressive 38% achieving grade 5+ in the two core subjects.
Students achieved gold standard grade 9 performances for students in art and design, English Language and Literature, History and Photography, A* performances in childcare with level 2 distinctions and the prestigious distinction star awards in BTEC Sport, Creative iMedia, Performing Arts, Hairdressing and Engineering.
Principal Lesley Welsh said: “I am beyond proud of the class of 2022.
Most Popular
-
1
GCSEs: Scarborough's Pindar School students achieve best results since joining Hope Sentamu Learning Trust
-
2
GCSEs: Scarborough's Scalby School 'immensely proud' of students on results day
-
3
GCSEs: Whitby’s Caedmon College and Eskdale School heads pay tribute to students on results day
-
4
GCSEs: Scarborough College results 'something we hoped for but could not have imagined'
-
5
GCSEs: Scarborough's Graham School delighted with results after unprecedented disruption
"To have achieved these outstanding results despite all the unprecedented challenges they have faced with COVID lockdowns, isolation periods and the uncertainty of the last three years is an incredible testament to the hard work and dedication of these superb students and members of staff at the school.”