GCSEs: Scarborough's Pindar School students achieve best results since joining Hope Sentamu Learning Trust

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pindar School students get their GCSE results.

A total of 63% of students achieved the milestone of grade 4+ in English and Maths with an impressive 38% achieving grade 5+ in the two core subjects.

Students achieved gold standard grade 9 performances for students in art and design, English Language and Literature, History and Photography, A* performances in childcare with level 2 distinctions and the prestigious distinction star awards in BTEC Sport, Creative iMedia, Performing Arts, Hairdressing and Engineering.

Principal Lesley Welsh said: “I am beyond proud of the class of 2022.

Pindar School students pick up their GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...