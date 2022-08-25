GCSEs: Scarborough's Scalby School 'immensely proud' of students on results day

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attainment results across the range of measure are well above historical national averages when examinations were last sat in 2019 and are in line with the schools results in 2019:

 Students gaining at least a Standard Pass (grade 4) in both English and Mathematics 71%

 Students gaining at least a Strong Pass (grade 5) in both English and Mathematics 57%

All smiles for these Scalby School GCSE students.

 Students gaining the English Baccalaureate (grade 4 or above in English and mathematics, plus at least a GCSE grade 4 in Science, French and either Geography or History) 42%

A statement from the school said: “This has been an extremely challenging year for all students and the significant disruption to education over the past two years has been felt most by those who have taken their final exams this summer.

"Scalby students have achieved incredibly well across the full range of GCSE and Vocational Level 2 qualifications and will continue to do so within their chosen new destinations.

“Our staff have worked incredibly hard to ensure that students have been cared for and have continued to receive the best education possible in very difficult circumstances.

Two Scalby School students pick up their GCSE results.

“We would also like to thank the parents and carers of our students for the support and encouragement they have shown their children throughout this challenging year and this is a significant factor in the success we celebrated today.”