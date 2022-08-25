GCSEs: Students at Fyling Hall, near Whitby, rewarded for efforts with 'exceptional' results
For the second week running, Fyling Hall pupils are celebrating an exceptional set of examination results – with a special tribute paid to its international students.
The schools’ Year 11 pupils have endured a nerve-wracking wait for the publication of the GCSE results, but their patience has been rewarded.
Thirty-eight percent (38%) of exams taken were awarded the equivalent to an A grade or above (7-9, against the national average of 26.3%.
Ninety-five percent (95%) of pupils achieved five or more pass grades.
Tomas Richardson who was awarded the highest grade 9 in 12 subjects and his brother, Toby, who achieved the same grade in ten subjects.
Headmaster Steven Allen said: “I am incredibly proud of our GCSE pupils.
"They have work so hard and remained focused despite all the challenges they have had to overcome.
"GCSE courses are difficult enough without the additional pressures of online lessons and uncertainty about if examinations would even take place.”
Mr Allen also paid a special tribute to Fyling Hall’s international pupils.
“Many remained at school during the lockdowns and have not been home for the duration of the course due to quarantine rules,” he said.
"For such young people this is a massive sacrifice, and I am particularly pleased to see them rewarded with such good grades.
“For a non-selective school these are an excellent set of results.
"All the pupils should be proud of what they have achieved, and I am confident they will all go on to excel in the next stage of their educational journey.”