George Pindar School in Scarborough is 'very proud' of this year's GCSE results
After much disruption at the start of their school journey with us, the students have demonstrated resilience and determination to succeed and have a set of qualifications which will help them move on to their next stage of education or training.
Students have achieved high grades in academic GCSE subjects including English Language, Maths, Biology and Combined Science and also vocational subjects including Childcare, Health and Social Care, Performing Arts, Hair and Beauty and Engineering.
Principal, Lesley Welsh said ‘’I am very proud of the class of 2024. Our Pindar values ask students to be, amongst others, independent, aspirational and determined and these students have shown these values as they have managed their studies in the post-COVID landscape.
“Their results in a wide range of subjects will provide them with access to post-16 study and training and I am pleased to see their outcomes in all areas. As they embark on their next steps, I hope the class of 2024 will always be #ProudToBePindar and wish them every success in the future’’.
