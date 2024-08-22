George Pindar School in Scarborough is 'very proud' of this year's GCSE results

George Pindar School in Scarborough is 'am very proud of the class of 2024'.

Students at George Pindar School have celebrated success at all levels and across a wide range of subjects in this summer’s results.

After much disruption at the start of their school journey with us, the students have demonstrated resilience and determination to succeed and have a set of qualifications which will help them move on to their next stage of education or training.

Students have achieved high grades in academic GCSE subjects including English Language, Maths, Biology and Combined Science and also vocational subjects including Childcare, Health and Social Care, Performing Arts, Hair and Beauty and Engineering.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal, Lesley Welsh said ‘’I am very proud of the class of 2024. Our Pindar values ask students to be, amongst others, independent, aspirational and determined and these students have shown these values as they have managed their studies in the post-COVID landscape.

“Their results in a wide range of subjects will provide them with access to post-16 study and training and I am pleased to see their outcomes in all areas. As they embark on their next steps, I hope the class of 2024 will always be #ProudToBePindar and wish them every success in the future’’.