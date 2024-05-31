‘Good’ rating for Scarborough’s Kiddiwinks Nursery as Ofsted praises ‘nurturing environment’

Kiddiwinks Nursery, Lady Ediths Park. Google Maps

The Kiddiwinks Nursery in Scarborough has been rated as ‘good’ following a recent inspection by Ofsted.

Located at Lady Edith’s Park, Scarborough, the Kiddiwinks Nursery has received positive feedback and praise from inspectors for its “welcoming and nurturing nursery environment”.

Ofsted inspected the nursery and preschool at the beginning of May and found that “children have a positive attitude to their learning” and that a range of tailored activities and experiences “entice them to explore and acquire new skills”.

A report also said that “all children make good progress” and their behaviour is good.

Inspectors also praised staff and said that they were “positive role models” and supported children’s positive behaviour “exceptionally well” while the newly appointed managers were described as “passionate and dedicated”.

Ofsted said that “overall, children benefit from high-quality interactions with motivated and enthusiastic staff”.

It also noted that children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) were “extremely well supported” and that the SEN coordinator ensured “that targeted support is provided for any child with SEND”.

The nursery’s partnership with parents was described as “good” and parents said they were “happy and highly appreciative” of the care and support their children received.

However, Ofsted also made recommendations for improvement and highlighted areas including outdoor play and learning opportunities at home.

The report states that the nursery should “strengthen the deployment of staff during outdoor play to provide consistent and purposeful interactions for children”

It added that the “stimulating outdoor area is a real strength of the nursery and is used all year round to develop children’s imaginations and curiosity”.

The report also recommended that Kiddiwinks should “embed arrangements to support parents to help their children’s individual learning at home”.