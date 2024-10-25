Grafitti artist Rew Nurse creates incredible artwork for Scarborough primary school
Mr Nurse is a tattoo and graffiti artist who has created some amazing artwork around Scarborough over the last few years.
A spokesperson for Wheatcroft School said: “Rew has created a wonderful, eye-catching centrepiece to the front of our school.
“The design showcases key aspects of our fantastic location with our school badge and our community values.
“We are delighted with the finished piece and to have something unique to greet children, families and visitors for many years to come.
“The work perfectly captures what Wheatcroft School means to people in our community and we have had many wonderful comments already!
“A massive thank you to Rew for his time creating this fantastic addition to our school and thank you to the PTA for allocating funds to this project.”
A video of how the mural came together can be seen on Rew Nurse’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/W8oWn8XNom47NyNZ/?mibextid=WC7FNe
