Hackness and Wykeham put on a show

Hackness and Wykeham Church of England Schools' Federation hosted their annual music concert this week at Hackness Village Hall.

The concert included performances on the clarinet, trumpet and piano as well as songs performed by Hackness School Band and the Federation's own choir. The school band performed popular songs from their repertoire, with Sweet Caroline and the Addams Family particular favourites with the audience!

As the two schools are based ten minutes away from each other, the choir itself has to practise in two separate locations meaning that they had their first and final rehearsal all together minutes before the performance! The choirs youngest member is in Year 1, with older members taking on solos and duets with growing confidence and talent.

Executive head Mrs Spittal says: "The music concert is one of many ways we bring our two schools together. Music is an important part of our curriculum and, supported by our music specialist Mrs Gaskell, we are committed to ensuring all children are given the opportunity to learn an instrument. All of our Year 4 children receive clarinet lessons in addition to weekly Music lessons, and many of our children receive one-to-one tuition for piano. The music concert provides children the chance to show off their musical talents to our wider Federation community."