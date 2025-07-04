While they aren’t the be-all and end-all, secondary school qualifications are important.

How pupils do on their GCSEs and A Levels can open doors for them in the future, and attending a school that supports them to meet their own, unique potential can make a big difference. But across Yorkshire, more than one in 10 of this year’s new secondary school starters won’t be heading off to their parents’ first choice of school in the new academic year.

The Government recently released its latest school offer figures for the upcoming 2025/26 school year, which show how many children across England received an offer from their family’s first choice of state-funded primary or secondary school - as well as how many missed out on any of their back-up options.

If your child didn’t get a place at the secondary school you might have hoped, you shouldn’t take it personally. The Government says that there can be all sorts of reasons behind this, including local school quality, travel patterns, and the demand for places in your area. All of which can vary enormously depending on where you live.

We’ve broken the new data down by local authority area to help parents of this year’s primary school leavers across Yorkshire get a general idea of what acceptance rates look like in their community. Each local authority area has been ranked based on the percentage of new pupils offered a spot in their family’s first choice of school - and we’ve also included the percentage of children offered a place in at least one of their preferred options.

Here’s how they did, from those with the highest first choice offer rates, to those with the lowest:

1 . East Yorkshire In the East Riding of Yorkshire, an enormous 97.8% of new secondary school starters were offered a place at their first choice of school for the upcoming year. Overall, 99.7% received an offer from at least one of the preferred schools they had selected.

2 . York In York, 93.7% of new secondary school starters were offered a place at their first choice of school for the upcoming year. Overall, 98.7% received an offer from at least one of the preferred schools they had selected.

3 . North Yorkshire In North Yorkshire, 92.6% of new secondary school starters were offered a place at their first choice of school for the upcoming year. Overall, 98.7% received an offer from at least one of the preferred schools they had selected.