One of the aims of Friends of Hawsker School (FOHS) is to fundraise to support and benefit the school pupils as now, more than ever, both schools and parents are feeling the pinch.

Claire Welford and Rebecca Coates of FOHS said: “We recognise how important school trips are for the pupils - not only do they encourage children to learn outside the classroom, but they also help children with their social skills developments after such long periods of isolation due to Covid and help build resilience and confidence too.

"We all know that staying connected to each other is so important on so many levels.

Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre pupils advertising the community coffee event.

"A telephone call, a letter or a face-to-face conversation – the latter is something that was very difficult for so long due to Covid, but as we emerge back into groups both old and new, community is rebuilt.”

Friends of Hawsker School is running a coffee event on February 8 at Hawsker Village Hall, from 1.30pm to 4pm.

"We would love to see you for coffee, cake and a chat,” they said.

"We will also be running a tombola and small raffle.

"Everyone is welcome at this special occasion, bringing together the local community and supporting the wonderful work of the school.

“We are hoping with any money made at our coffee event to help subsidise school trips for the children and to help ease the pressure from parents who can struggle to afford the extra expenses in today’s current climate.”

The Community Coffee Event also ties in with this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week, which runs from February 6 to 12.

The theme this year is Let’s Connect and the aim is to help make meaningful connections and to encourage people to connect with one another to help those who feel isolated and lonely.

Friends of Hawsker School wants to try to tackle this isolation, both in the community and within school and hopes to encourage and help maintain these positive interactions.