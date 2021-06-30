Headlands School temporarily closed until this Friday (July 2) following positive Covid-19 tests

Headlands School will remain temporarily closed until this Friday (July 2) after asymptomatic and symptomatic positive Covid-19 tests.

The school has posted a letter of information to all parents via its website.

It said:“I am writing to inform you that following advice from the local authority, we have taken the decision to close the school for remainder of this week for the majority of our students in the interest of public health.

“This is because we have members of the school community – students and staff – who have tested positive and also who are currently waiting for Covid-19 test results.

“This difficult decision has been made in the interest of keeping your child as safe as possible whilst we review the cases with the local authority and the public health team.

“Your child will be able to access ‘Live’ learning for the remainder of this week through Google Classrooms.

“The school will be open to identified vulnerable children for the remainder of this week.

“Parents and carers of these students will be notified by the school.”

A letter posted on the website today also confirmed that ‘a member of the Year 8 school community’ has tested positive.

Any close contacts with this person has been told to isolate for 10 days.

The statement said: “I am writing to inform you that we have received confirmation that a member of our Year 8 school community has tested positive for Covid-19 and following our investigations.

“In line with Government direction, students in Year 8 will now need to self-isolate for 10 days from when they last had contact with the person affected.

“The last time the person was in school was Tuesday, June 29.