Holly lands Reading List Scholarship

A Scarborough student has been awarded a Reading List Foundation Scholarship in recognition of her achievements while studying at York College.

A-Level student Holly Mawdsley, who went to Scalby School, was nominated for the scholarship by her tutor Miggy Biller.

Miggy said: “Holly is a quite remarkable, delightful student who is utterly committed to her studies despite being permanently wheelchair-bound.

“She gets on with her work without hesitation or complaint and is always 100% supportive of her peers.

“Enthusiastic and passionately interested in her studies, Holly has an impressive intellect and work ethic and has taken on an exceptionally large programme of study with four A Levels – Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Ancient History, as well as completing an impressive Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) on an Ancient Greek personality – Alcibiades – which earned her an A*grade.

“Holly hopes to study Classics at university and has a conditional offer at Peterhouse, Cambridge, where, in her pre-interview tests, she was highly praised and singled out for her outstanding performance – an extraordinary achievement for any student, especially one with a non-classical education.”

Alan Terry, co-founder of the Reading List Foundation: “We read every application form sent to us, and every one of them highlights a fantastic student, but when I sat down to read Holly’s commendation I literally had tears of joy in my eyes.

“She sounds the most astounding young woman, and we’re utterly privileged to be able to support her as she starts the next stage of her life.”