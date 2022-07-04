Hull and East Yorkshire LEP hosts successful Summer School and College Conference

Sarah Bone, headteacher at Headlands School, delivered a speech at the conference.

The conference focused on how to further improve and build upon the existing high quality careers provision delivered locally, maximising employer input to be further embedded in school and college careers activities.

Speakers included James Moon, the Careers and Enterprise Company Director of Networks, Mark Crofts, headteacher of Withernsea High School, Ann Newlove, HEY Smile Foundation and Steven Platten, Yorkshire Water, Mark Burly, Citywide Housing Partnership and Sarah Bone, headteacher at Headlands School.

Fiona Headridge, HEY LEP Careers Hub manager said: “The Careers Hub is a partnership funded by the national Careers and Enterprise Company, the two local authorities and the Humber Outreach Programme, which works with schools and

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

colleges to strategically improve careers education, information, advice and guidance.

“This is hugely important to help young people recognise the opportunities that are available to them in their future careers, explaining and giving examples of the types of roles which are currently available and the new ones that will emerge as the economy further diversifies.

“We hope that this helps inspire our future young talent to maximise their skills and make the best choices for themselves in terms of education and training and those vital employability skills.”

The Hub is supporting Careers Leaders in schools to ensure that careers activities maximise the region’s assets.

HEY LEP Chair, James Newman OBE, opened and closed the conference. He said: “This was an excellent example of how well the region comes together in partnership, sharing ideas that can be implemented back in the school environment to help our young people succeed.