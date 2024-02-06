Hundreds of children home-schooled in the East Riding of Yorkshire – as figures suggest national rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data suggests the number of home-schooled children has increased since the coronavirus pandemic across England, although figures are incomplete.

Department for Education statistics show around 550 children were voluntarily taught at home in the East Riding of Yorkshire in the 2022-23 summer term.

Across the country, around 97,600 children were home-schooled.

Separate figures from the Office of the Schools Adjudicator suggest there were 60,500 in March 2019.

But it appears Covid is not behind the rise – the largest reason for children being withdrawn from schools was for philosophical reasons, of which 15,800 parents had chosen to do so.

Meanwhile, many parents chose to educate their children at home for their mental health – 12,200 across England.

Olly Parker, head of external affairs at children's charity Young Minds, said schools "can and should be supportive environments for young people".

However, he warned "anxiety, bullying, academic pressure, difficult relationships and a lack of support" can lead to some children avoiding school.

Mr Parker added: "Currently, mental health support in schools is a postcode lottery and the Government must commit to ensuring young people can access support in every school in the country."

The data also shows older children are more likely to be taught at home across England – in the East Riding of Yorkshire, 67% were in secondary school, compared to 35% in primary.

