ICL Boulby Mine, near Whitby, celebrates a record-breaking year

ICL Boulby Mine is celebrating a record-breaking year.

By Duncan Atkins
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 1:07pm
Boulby Mine near Whitby has enjoyed a record year. picture: Ceri Oakes
The Group President and Chief Executive Officer of the ICL Group – the mine’s parent company – has announced an increase of 44 per cent in group consolidated sales and operating income up by 194 per cent.

Raviv Zoller described 2022 as the group’s most impressive year, reflected in record results on all fronts – including a significant rise in production at the Boulby site, producer of the multi-nutrient mineral polyhalite, marketed as Polysulphate.

With Polysulphate-based products recording increased annual sales, Boulby saw its annual production increase by 21 per cent to 953,000 tonnes.

ICL Boulby Vice President and General Manager Malcolm Mewett was delighted with the record results

"Once again it is a tribute to the efforts and commitment of everyone involved which saw us able to successfully make the transition from potash to polyhalite, maintain operations throughout the challenges of the pandemic and now drive forward to secure the future,” he said.

