Impressive GCSE results mark the end of an amazing year at St Augustine’s Secondary Academy in Scarborough

Head Aishling Robinson with Milan and Jasmine, celebrating results day. Photo: Richard Ponter

Students at St Augustine’s Secondary Academy, Scarborough, are celebrating an impressive set of results that are amongst the best in the school’s recent history.

Ashling Robinson, Head of School, said: “We could not be prouder of our year 11 students and their outstanding results. The many smiling faces that we saw today are testament to their commitment, purpose and fortitude throughout their time at St Augustine’s.

“Behind nearly every grade sits a story of a student who has given their all to do their very best – and that is why we should celebrate the progress they have made as much as the brilliant results they have achieved. Provisional data suggests that our progress data will be above the national average, meaning that our students are thriving at our school.”

Miss Robinson said: “Wonderful results give our young people wonderful opportunities and I know that as they continue in their next steps, they are very well prepared. Our staff, both teaching and support staff, always go above and beyond, and that is recognised again today. You will not find a more committed and driven teaching body than at our school. As always, I am extremely thankful to our staff and our exceptional students.”

The school, which is part of the St Cuthbert’s Roman Catholic Academy Trust, also celebrated a strong Ofsted inspection earlier in the academic year, with the inspectors praising the school’s “high academic expectations”.

Rachel McEvoy, the Trust’s CEO, said: ‘Such strong results mark the end of an impressive year where the students have really flourished at the school through the learning on offer and the opportunities provided.

“What is more, the Class of 2024 have raised the bar in terms of showing their peers what can be achieved – and that is an important legacy. We wish them well for the future.”