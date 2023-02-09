News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 15 pictures to show what Scarborough's Graham School students were doing in 2010

From St George’s Day to golf coaching, here’s a look back at what students at Graham School were up to back in 2010.

By Duncan Atkins
19 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 5:35pm

See if you can spot any of your old school friends on these photos.

We take a look back at what Graham School students were up to in 2010.

Photo: submitted

Students at Graham School who are campaigning to get St Georges Day made a Bank Holiday, front (from left): teacher Nicola Hutton, Jess Thurlow, Lucy Sayers and Hannah Smith. Back (from left) Anna Thornton and Ashleigh Thorpe.101905a

Photo: Neil Silk

Golf coaching for Graham School year sevens with South Cliff PGA Community coach Ivan Oliver. 102111a

Photo: Neil Silk

Spanish tutor Ana Brigido (left) with some of the students who have been working with a bilingual school in Berjia in the south of Spain. 101905b

Photo: Neil Silk

Scarborough