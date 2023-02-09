IN PICTURES: 15 pictures to show what Scarborough's Graham School students were doing in 2010

From St George’s Day to golf coaching, here’s a look back at what students at Graham School were up to back in 2010.
See if you can spot any of your old school friends on these photos.
1. Graham School picture special
We take a look back at what Graham School students were up to in 2010.
Photo: submitted
2. Graham School picture special
Students at Graham School who are campaigning to get St Georges Day made a Bank Holiday, front (from left): teacher Nicola Hutton, Jess Thurlow, Lucy Sayers and Hannah Smith. Back (from left) Anna Thornton and Ashleigh Thorpe.101905a
Photo: Neil Silk
3. Graham School pictures special
Golf coaching for Graham School year sevens with South Cliff PGA Community coach Ivan Oliver.
102111a
Photo: Neil Silk
4. Graham School picture special
Spanish tutor Ana Brigido (left) with some of the students who have been working with a bilingual school in Berjia in the south of Spain.
101905b
Photo: Neil Silk