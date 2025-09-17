Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: 17 of the best primary schools across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington according to The Telegraph's 2025 league table

By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th Sep 2025, 12:23 BST
Here are some of best primary schools across Scarborough, Filey, Pickering, Whitby and Bridlington that have been named in The Telegraph's 2025 league table.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on ten key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress.

It allows parents to see how schools across the Yorkshire coast compare against national standards.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’ or ‘Good’.

This data is from the 2023/24 academic year.

Please note the numbers used in this list are in accordance to area, and do not reflect places in The Telegraph’s table.

Visit https://www.telegraph.co.uk/education-and-careers/uk-primary-school-rankings-reading-writing/ for more information.

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 34/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 105.

1. Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy, Scarborough

1. Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy, Scarborough

This school received a rating of 'Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 32/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 107. Photo: Google Maps

2. St Peter's Catholic Primary School, Scarborough

2. St Peter's Catholic Primary School, Scarborough

This school received a rating of 'Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 32/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 106.

3. East Ayton Community Primary School, Scarborough

3. East Ayton Community Primary School, Scarborough

This school received a rating of 'Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 31/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 105.3. Photo: Google Maps.

4. Cayton Community Primary School, Scarborough

4. Cayton Community Primary School, Scarborough

