With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on ten key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress.

It allows parents to see how schools across the Yorkshire coast compare against national standards.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’ or ‘Good’.

This data is from the 2023/24 academic year.

Please note the numbers used in this list are in accordance to area, and do not reflect places in The Telegraph’s table.

1 . Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy, Scarborough This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 34/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 105.

2 . St Peter's Catholic Primary School, Scarborough This school received a rating of 'Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 32/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 107.

3 . East Ayton Community Primary School, Scarborough This school received a rating of 'Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 32/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 106.