IN PICTURES: 17 photos of Scarborough area schools enjoying World Book Day

Scarborough schools get into character on the 2023 World Book Day.
Youngsters around the Scarborough area schools got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up in a variety of costumes and reading some of their favourite books.

By Duncan Atkins
11 minutes ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 12:54pm

At Gladstone Road in Scarborough, the school bus was transformed into a Narnia theme and and actress Shannon Rewcroft went in to read to children on the bus. Scarborough FC and police community support officers also joined in the fun.

See if you can spot your children enjoying another successful World Book Day event.

1. World Book Day 2023

World Book Day at Gladstone Road School ... ready to board the Narnia bus picture: Richard Ponter

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. World Book Day 2023

World Book Day at Gladstone Rd School ... Spiderman and and a gallant Knight in action. picture: Richard Ponter

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. World Book Day 2023

Shannon Rewcroft reads a story and meets some Gladstone Road pupils on the Narnia bus. picture: Richard Ponter

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. World Book Day 2023

World Book Day at Gladstone Road School ..Ready for some magic. picture: Richard Ponter

Photo: Richard Ponter

