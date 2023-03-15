News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
1 hour ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
3 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
3 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
Whitby's Eskdale School youngsters enjoying school activities.
Whitby's Eskdale School youngsters enjoying school activities.
Whitby's Eskdale School youngsters enjoying school activities.

IN PICTURES: 17 photos of Whitby's Eskdale School students from 2009 to 2013

We turn back the clock to see what students at Whitby’s Eskdale School were up to between 2009 and 2013 in the latest of our series of school nostalgia features.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:03 GMT

See how many familiar faces you can spot.

Eskdale School Prom w132901q

1. Eskdale School retro pictures

Eskdale School Prom w132901q Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Rugby officials training course at Eskdale School. L-R: Shanie Dixon, Courtney Reid, Arron Leeman and Hamish Adamski, all 14. Photo by Dave Barry, w111910b

2. Eskdale School Retro pictures

Rugby officials training course at Eskdale School. L-R: Shanie Dixon, Courtney Reid, Arron Leeman and Hamish Adamski, all 14. Photo by Dave Barry, w111910b Photo: Dave Barry

Photo Sales
Eskdale School Prom w132901f

3. Eskdale School retro pictures

Eskdale School Prom w132901f Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Rotary Science and technology fair - Anna Sweeney, Ella Smith, Elliot Metcalf and Duncan Jackson from Eskdale School w130923a

4. Eskdale School retro pictures

Rotary Science and technology fair - Anna Sweeney, Ella Smith, Elliot Metcalf and Duncan Jackson from Eskdale School w130923a Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Whitby