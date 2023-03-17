IN PICTURES: 21 photos of Scarborough's Gladstone Road School pupils from 2006 to 2010

We turn back to the clock to see what youngsters at Gladstone Road School in Scarborough were up to between 2006 and 2010.
See if you can spot anyone you know on here.
Witches and Wizards day at Gladstone Road Infants School as the kids dress up for book week, from left: Callum Thornton, Khansa Proctor and Charlie Kershaw get scary!!
104155b Photo: Neil Silk
Junior schools mini World Cup tournament, at Pindar Leisure Centre - Gladstone Road Juniors reach the semi-finals after penalties.
picture by Andrew Higgins, 102578jj Photo: Andrew Higgins
A Gladstone Road team member captures a group picture for posterity at the indoor athletics.
084960e Photo: Neil Silk
Gladstone Road Infant school held an arts week - pictured are some of the infants with their brightly coloured ribbons and staff back left to right Sophia Linley, Amber Persephone, Emily Pelucci, Mrs Leighton and Mrs Ward.
102465a Photo: Dave Kettlewell