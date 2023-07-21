IN PICTURES: 31 photos of Scarborough and Whitby primary school leavers
Year Six youngsters from Scarborough and Whitby area schools pose together in their final class photos before moving up to their choice of secondary school in September.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:54 BST
We have pulled together this lovely collection of pictures as a memento of their primary school days.
