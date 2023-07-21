News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Primary school leavers from around Scarborough and Whitby area schools.Primary school leavers from around Scarborough and Whitby area schools.
Primary school leavers from around Scarborough and Whitby area schools.

IN PICTURES: 31 photos of Scarborough and Whitby primary school leavers

Year Six youngsters from Scarborough and Whitby area schools pose together in their final class photos before moving up to their choice of secondary school in September.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:54 BST

We have pulled together this lovely collection of pictures as a memento of their primary school days.

Don't miss our School Leavers special in this week's paper, on sale now.

Stakesby Primary Academy.

1. Scarborough and Whitby year six school leavers special

Stakesby Primary Academy. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Wykeham School.

2. Scarborough and Whitby year six school leavers special

Wykeham School. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Wheatcroft School.

3. Scarborough and Whitby year six school leavers special

Wheatcroft School. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Settrington All Saints Church of England Primary School.

4. Scarborough and Whitby year six school leavers special

Settrington All Saints Church of England Primary School. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:ScarboroughWhitby