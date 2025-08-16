A-Level results day took place on August 14, and with hundreds of nervous students arriving at the college, waiting in anticipation to find out their grades.

These photos show happy smiles and excited embraces as the students open their results, ready for their next step to explore pastures new.

The overall pass rate for A-levels at the Scarborough Sixth Form College was 98%, with 46% achieving the highest grades of A*, A or B and 75% achieving A* - C. 18 students achieved straight A*/A grades.

Check out the photos below!

1 . Scarborough Sixth Form College A-Level results 2025 Taking a celebratory photo!

2 . Scarborough Sixth Form College A-Level results 2025 An emotional embrace.

3 . Scarborough Sixth Form College A-Level results 2025 Proudly showing off her results!