IN PICTURES: Amazing photos from the long-awaited A-Level results day at Scarborough Sixth Form College

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Aug 2025, 09:19 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 09:34 BST
Here is a selection of fantastic photos as hard-working Scarborough Sixth Form College students finally receive their A-Level results!

A-Level results day took place on August 14, and with hundreds of nervous students arriving at the college, waiting in anticipation to find out their grades.

These photos show happy smiles and excited embraces as the students open their results, ready for their next step to explore pastures new.

The overall pass rate for A-levels at the Scarborough Sixth Form College was 98%, with 46% achieving the highest grades of A*, A or B and 75% achieving A* - C. 18 students achieved straight A*/A grades.

Taking a celebratory photo!

An emotional embrace.

Proudly showing off her results!

The moment of truth arrives!

