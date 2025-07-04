Bempton Primary School.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Bridlington primary school leavers summer 2025

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
It’s that time once again when year six students from our schools prepare to wave goodbye to life at primary school ahead of moving up to secondary school in September.

Here are class photos of this year’s school leavers from around the Bridlington schools.

Hilderthorpe School, Bridlington, class 6LH.

Hilderthorpe School, Bridlington, class 6LH. Photo: submitted

Quay Academy, Bridlington, class 6MB

Quay Academy, Bridlington, class 6MB Photo: submitted

Bay Primary School, Bridlington, year 6.

Bay Primary School, Bridlington, year 6. Photo: submitted

Hilderthorpe School, Bridlington, class 6AHR.

Hilderthorpe School, Bridlington, class 6AHR. Photo: submitted

