IN PICTURES: East Whitby Academy youngsters thriving at new after-school clubs

The academy is working with community groups such as Colebrooke Productions and Whitby Rugby Club as well as providing a huge range of extra curriculum activities from gymnastics to ukulele.

Although the sessions only got under way at the start of this spring term, there has already been an “incredible” uptake from the children, from Reception to year six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Headteacher Megan Suggitt said: “Before Covid, we had a school programme but then we had to stop everything like that.

East Whitby Academy youngsters having fun at the loom band club.

"We got it up and running again this month and asked the kids what clubs they would like.

"It’s all very new and exciting and it’s having a massive benefit with interest levels and introducing them to new things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve always been a family at East Whitby and a really strong community but that stopped during Covid as we weren’t allowed to mix.”

She said youngsters from Reception had been mixing with the eldest pupils of year six at a craft session and that was one of the best things to come from the programme of activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Whitby Academy pupils at craft club.

Children can earn points towards bronze, silver and gold awards by taking part, or in the case of Key Stage Two, helping to run some of the sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All youngsters across the Academy will get the chance to experience as many of the activities as they can this term while after Easter, the programme will be tailored to exactly what they would like to do.

Youngsters getting into the musical rhythm at ukulele club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fun aplenty at East Whitby Academy games club.