Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Excited Scarborough students celebrate their GCSE and BTEC results

By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:50 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 16:52 BST
Here is a selection of photos showing students from across Scarborough as they open their long-awaited results for their GCSE and BTEC qualifications.

The schools included in this photo spread are Scarborough UTC, St Augustine’s and George Pindar School.

All schools are celebrating fantastic results, with the class of 2024 across Scarborough going on to pursue a number of different fields.

It follows the A-Levels results day which occurred last week (August 15). Visit here to take a look at the A-Level photo spread.

Take a look at the photos below!

Alex and Ryan celebrating their results.

1. Scarborough UTC

Alex and Ryan celebrating their results. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Drew reads his results.

2. Scarborough UTC

Drew reads his results. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Riley cheers for Sean as Sean gets his results.

3. Scarborough UTC

Riley cheers for Sean as Sean gets his results. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
George is all smiles!

4. Scarborough UTC

George is all smiles! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GCSEScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.