IN PICTURES: Excited Scarborough students celebrate their GCSE and BTEC results

The schools included in this photo spread are Scarborough UTC, St Augustine’s and George Pindar School.

All schools are celebrating fantastic results, with the class of 2024 across Scarborough going on to pursue a number of different fields.

It follows the A-Levels results day which occurred last week (August 15). Visit here to take a look at the A-Level photo spread.

Take a look at the photos below!

1 . Scarborough UTC Alex and Ryan celebrating their results. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough UTC Riley cheers for Sean as Sean gets his results. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales