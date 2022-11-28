IN PICTURES: Filey School students' interview skills put to test by business leaders
Filey School welcomed ten employers from the local business community to conduct a series of interviews with Year 11 students to help prepare them for the world of work.
Each employer interviewed a number of students for a period of 20 to 30 minutes
The students performed exceptionally well and received some great feedback from the employers, as well as some advice on how they could improve their interview technique.
The event was supported by Filey School’s newly-appointed School Ambassadors who looked after the employers and organised the arrival and departure of the Year 11 students.
The school thanks the employers who gave up their time for the successful event: Jason Bennett - Seabirds Inn, Flamborough; Michelle Lount – Charity Farm Caravan Park, Sewerby; John Hesp – Bridlington Caravans; Colin Davey – Victoria Carpets; Emmanuel Ugboh and Daisy Gunning – Filey Bay Pharmacy; David Dowson – Lloyd Dowson Accountancy; Chris Marson - Activfirst; Alan Knowles – Cura Financial Services and Neil Murray - Activfirst.