IN PICTURES: Scarborough A-Level students celebrate as 'outstanding' results received

There were smiling faces at Scarborough Sixth Form as the college saw an overall pass rate of 99.2% with 56% of entries awarded an A* to B grade and 80% gaining an A* to C grade.

Scarborough Sixth Form Principal, Phil Rumsey, said: “These are fantastic results for our students that will allow them to progress to the University of their choice or to begin employment and enjoy successful careers.

"For some of our students who joined us with below-average GCSEs, these achievements today will be life-changing.”

Scarborough UTC were also celebrating impressive results. Principal Lee Kilgour said: “All of our students have destinations and a significant number are going to university with either unconditional offers, firm offers or their insurance offers.”

UTC Head of Science, Janine Wade said: “This group of students have had a disrupted education, but as long as they have secured a destination and are happy with it, then we are pleased to see them take the next step. “

Macey Lovitt, Poppie Daniel and Alix Barr read their results Macey will be going to York to study Law, while Alix will study Law at the University of Nottingham.

Ryan Pashby with his results - Distinction star in OCR Nationals in Engineering and IT. Ryan will go on to the University of Portsmouth where he will study Counter Terrorism, Intelligence and Cybercrime.

Vlad Todica, who spoke no English when he moved to the UK from Romania four years ago, received spectacular grades of A for Art, A for Graphics and a B in Music,with Distinction * in music performance. He will go on to study architecture at Leeds Beckett University.

Jacob Oliver and Dylan Riley share their results. Jacob received an A* in Art, A in Film and an A in Philosophy. He will go on to study Fine Art Photography at Glasgow School of Art. Dylan received an A in Graphics, B in Music and a B in English Language