IN PICTURES: Scarborough A-Level students celebrate as 'outstanding' results received
Students across Scarborough have celebrated outstanding A-level results.
There were smiling faces at Scarborough Sixth Form as the college saw an overall pass rate of 99.2% with 56% of entries awarded an A* to B grade and 80% gaining an A* to C grade.
Scarborough Sixth Form Principal, Phil Rumsey, said: “These are fantastic results for our students that will allow them to progress to the University of their choice or to begin employment and enjoy successful careers.
"For some of our students who joined us with below-average GCSEs, these achievements today will be life-changing.”
Scarborough UTC were also celebrating impressive results. Principal Lee Kilgour said: “All of our students have destinations and a significant number are going to university with either unconditional offers, firm offers or their insurance offers.”
UTC Head of Science, Janine Wade said: “This group of students have had a disrupted education, but as long as they have secured a destination and are happy with it, then we are pleased to see them take the next step. “