IN PICTURES: Scarborough and Ryedale students celebrate exam result success

Students from across Scarborough, Pickering and Malton have been celebrating their exam results as years of hard work and dedication pay off.

Staff at Scarborough Sixth Form College, Lady Lumley’s in Pickering, Malton School and Scarborough UTC were all keen to praise their pupils who achieved some outstanding results, despite not sitting their GCSEs due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Sixth Form College said: “This summer’s cohort of students were the last to have their GCSE exams cancelled so this was the first time they had experienced the pressure of revising for and sitting many exams in a short space of time.

"Despite this, and the disruption in recent years due to the pandemic, they have performed very well, with some notable individual successes.

"The overall pass rate for A levels was 98% with 45% achieving the highest grades of A*, A or B. 15 students achieved straight A*/A grades with the best performance seeing one student achieve four A* grades and a place at Cambridge University.”

Mrs H Dowds, prinipal of Scarborough UTC said: “Our personal approach has led to some exemplary outcomes, with two students each achieving four A* grades at A-level and three further students achieving double Distinction* grades for their Engineering Diploma. These results are a testament to the hard work and effort of students, parents and staff and are a reflection of the outstanding provision that the Scarborough UTC provides.”

Alex Carter, Assistant Headteacher and Head of Sixth Form at Lady Lumley’s in Pickering said: “The 2023 Year 13 students at Lady Lumley’s can be immensely proud of what have they achieved.

"Their dedication to their studies and performance when it mattered most has enabled them to shine and reach destinations that will propel them forwards in their careers.”

Malton School Director of Sixth Form, Nicky-Jo Cooper, said, “I am so incredibly proud of all the students. Level 3 courses are a huge undertaking and the students have really given their all.

"As the last group of students that haven’t completed external exams before, we know the students battled nerves and the unknown to achieve these excellent results and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

