Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy, Stingrays class.placeholder image
Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy, Stingrays class.

IN PICTURES: Scarborough primary school leavers summer 2025

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
It’s that time once again when year six students from our schools prepare to wave goodbye to life at primary school ahead of moving up to secondary school in September.

Here are class photos of this year’s school leavers from around Scarborough schools.

Northstead School, Scarborough, class 19.

1. School leavers 2025

Northstead School, Scarborough, class 19. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Northstead School, Scarborough, class 20.

2. School leavers 2025

Northstead School, Scarborough, class 20. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy, Whales class.

3. School leavers 2025

Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy, Whales class. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Brompton and Sawdon Primary School.

4. School leavers 2025

Brompton and Sawdon Primary School. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice