IN PICTURES: Scarborough Schools new starters pictures from 2007-2010
Published 4th Sep 2024, 17:15 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 17:26 BST
Everybody loves a walk down memory lane and what better way to do it than by looking at those first few weeks of primary school?
We’ve searched our archives and found dozens of pictures from when many of our readers were much, much, younger.
Browse our gallery of images and see how many of your old classmates you can still name.
1. Scarborough school starters between 2007-2010
2010. St Martins School two reception classes, with teacher Angela Smith(L). Teacher Sabrina Bortoft not pictured. Photo: Andrew Higgins
2. Scarborough school starters between 2007-2010
2010. Reception class new starters at Lindhead Primary School, Burniston Photo: Andrew Higgins
3. Scarborough school starters between 2007-2010
2009. Yellow reception class at Gladstone Road Infants School. Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Scarborough school starters between 2007-2010
2009. Seamer and Irton School New Starters Photo: Kevin Allen
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.