IN PICTURES: Scarborough's Lindhead School celebrates its 50th anniversary year

Lindhead School officially opened on September 10 1974, with children transferring from Cloughton, Staintondale and Burniston schools, which then closed.

Records show that 173 children started at Lindhead on that day.

Since that time, the school building has been extended and there are currently 219 students on roll in seven classes.

Lindhead’s catchment area includes Burniston, Cloughton and the surrounding villages, including Ravenscar and Staintondale.

The 50th anniversary party was attended by previous headteachers Jill Tiffany and Mike Brooks, along with a large number of former staff members and governors.

Current headteacher, Simon England, who has been in role since 2018, said: “It was a wonderful occasion, with lots of people having a lovely catch-up, sharing memories, stories, photographs and mementos.

"A school is nothing without the people within it, and it is obvious that Lindhead means so much to so many people.

"As a school we are firmly in the centre of the community we serve and it is a privilege to lead it into what is hopefully another successful period of its history.”

The special event was opened by the cutting of a ribbon by Mrs Joanne Hartley, Lindhead’s most recently retired teacher, who retired in July after teaching at the school for 29 years.

The 50th anniversary cake, baked by Lindhead’s own Marie Parkins, was cut by Mrs Clare Mensah, Chair of Governors, who has served for 24 years.

The celebrations will continue throughout the school year as Lindhead School hold a number of events to mark the special occasion.

1 . Lindhead School celebrate 50 years Head teacher Simon England, Chair of Governors Clare Mensah and teacher and cakemaker Marie Parkins at the event Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Lindhead School celebrate 50 years Ex school pupils Lisa Campbell and Richard Pratt remember their time at school Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Lindhead School celebrate 50 years Newly retired teacher Joanne Hartley cutting the ribbon Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Lindhead School celebrate 50 years Assistant head Jason Cockburn, teacher Marie Parkins and head Mr England Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales