IN PICTURES: Scarborough's Wheatcroft Primary School welcome parents back for harvest festival

A harvest festival and Macmillan coffee morning have been held at the school with great success, and the event proved so popular that performances were held twice during the day to ensure that that all those who wanted to attend were able to.

This year’s harvest celebration was accompanied by a cafe-bistro style coffee morning which raised £286 for Macmillan and parents bought food into school for the festival which was donated to the Rainbow Centre.

Year One class teacher, Jac Harper, said: “Parents were really kind and bought in lots of things to support this local charity and then they made and donated cakes – and bought them back – to raise funds for the coffee morning.

"We’re proud to support the Rainbow Centre and Macmillan.

"Parents were really supportive and we enjoyed them being back on site.

"The new way of delivering the harvest festival went down really well.”Gavin Dyer, has taken over as interim head at the school following the retirement of previous headteacher Jenny Hartley who held the position for 14 years.

Mr Dyer has been seconded from Barlby Bridge Primary School, Selby, where he is deputy-head and co-head.

He has a strong connection with Wheatcroft, both of his nephews attended the school, and he previously worked with Mrs Hartley and the staff.

Mr Dyer also has a strong connection to Scarborough, his children attended Gladstone Road Primary School and he took his first teaching position there.

He went on to become assistant head and went to Selby to take on the deputy head position

Mr Dyer said: “It’s great to be back. I’m very well connected with the school and it’s an opportunity that I jumped at to support them for this year.

“The School Governors wanted to appoint a substantive head and they wanted time for the interview process to take place.

"It’s good to be back in Scarborough supporting the community, and I’ve been welcomed with open arms. The children are fabulous.

"It’s been great to re-open the school to the whole community. The children are intensely proud of the school and it’s wonderful to be part of it.”

1. Wheatcroft Primary School hold coffee morning at their harvest festival Singing in the hall Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Wheatcroft Primary School hold coffee morning at their harvest festival The school collected food donations for the Rainbow Centre - organisers Stacey Silby and Joelle Ellard Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Wheatcroft Primary School hold coffee morning at their harvest festival New interim headteacher Gavin Dyer Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Wheatcroft Primary School hold coffee morning at their harvest festival Performing for the parents Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales